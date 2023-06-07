Erweiterte Funktionen



Respiri - Investor recap of Respiri’s strategic focus




07.06.23 15:12
Edison Investment Research

Respiri’s recent investor presentation recapped management’s strategic rationale for and the merits of the company’s proposed acquisition of Access Managed Services, its US remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic care management partner. We maintain that the acquisition will provide further impetus to Respiri’s US commercialisation plans for wheezo, diversify the company’s operations and expand the addressable market. Importantly, the post-acquisition RPM monthly annuity will rise to US$70–100 from US$10–20 per patient, allowing break-even to be reached at 9,000 patients (by end-CY24) versus 30,000 patients previously, a target we see as more achievable. The decision to pay out the US$3m deal consideration over three milestone-linked tranches is also sound, tempering the financing risk, in our opinion. We will present our revised estimates and valuation following the deal closure, which we expect by early July 2023.

Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 1,2 Billionen EUR Lithium
Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW) - Stellantis ($STLA) investiert 76 Mio. EUR

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,06 $ 0,06 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000RSH4 A2ABUC 0,060 $ 0,023 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,0205 € 0,00%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,06 $ 0,00%  02.06.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Unmittelbar vor Riesendeals - 200 Drohnen für Ukraine - 475% Drone Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...