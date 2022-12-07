Erweiterte Funktionen



Respiri - First primary care setting client win




07.12.22 08:32
Edison Investment Research

Respiri has announced another client win, this time in a primary care setting for remote patient monitoring (RPM) services using its wheezo device. The latest commercial deal (the fifth for the Respiri Access Telehealth collaboration) is with the Medical Center of Conyers, a family practice based in Georgia, in the US, and will involve managing patients suffering from asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The first patients have already been brought onboard, which takes Respiri closer to realising first reimbursement claims in early 2023, under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS’s) current procedural terminology codes for RPM. This also marks the fifth US state to have wheezo available in the RPM setting and the third win in the last 20 days, indicating improving commercial traction.

