Respiri - First patient enrolled in the US RPM programme

Respiri has announced that the first patients have been enrolled in its wheezo remote patient monitoring (RPM) programme in the United States. Respiri also expects the two signed US clients, Children’s Hospital of Michigan and the unnamed North Carolina-based health organisation, to start patient onboarding in December 2022. This marks a key milestone in Respiri’s US commercial roll-out efforts for its wheezo device, taking it a step closer to becoming the first Australian medtech to realise reimbursement under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Current Procedural Terminology reimbursement codes for RPM. Management anticipates the first reimbursement claims to be processed within 45 days. We expect traction from these initial patient enrollments to set the pace for future growth momentum. Our valuation remains unchanged at A$0.24 per share.