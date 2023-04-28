Respiri - Commercialisation at the forefront

Respiri released its Q323 activity report, updating investors on key highlights during the quarter. The period was marked by continued expansion of the company’s commercial footprint in the US, which included the signing of three additional contracts (taking the total client count to nine) and the appointment of a US-domiciled chief commercial officer to spearhead its growth strategy for the country. In addition, Respiri disclosed that it is in ongoing negotiations with two large insurers and four to six healthcare organisations, indicating a strong sales funnel. With the company recognising its first Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reimbursement claims during the quarter and an increasing number of patients onboarded (including at Michigan Children’s Hospital and an undisclosed North Carolina-based healthcare organisation in Q123), we see initial validation for the company’s wheezo remote patient monitoring (RPM) model with subsequent traction likely with early patient responses. The period-end cash balance stood at A$0.9m, highlighting the need to raise capital in the near term, pending any material sales-related inflows.