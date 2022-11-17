Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Renewi":
Renewi - Standing up to end-market pressures
17.11.22 10:46
Edison Investment Research
Renewi’s rating reflects the historical volatility in margin performance and profits. If management can deliver on its full year guidance, performance from the restructured group should be far more resilient, which should start to improve the valuation.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,28 €
|6,34 €
|-0,06 €
|-0,95%
|17.11./13:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNR4T868
|A3CRFF
|10,45 €
|5,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,28 €
|-0,95%
|09:30
|Frankfurt
|6,25 €
|+2,63%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|6,21 €
|+1,47%
|12:31
|München
|6,36 €
|0,00%
|08:06
|Berlin
|6,31 €
|-0,63%
|13:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|42
|Moin! Wer ist hier noch investi.
|11.12.21
|Renewi Forum ins neue Renew.
|19.07.21
|Renewi: On track forward
|25.04.21