Renewi - Softer construction market affecting profitability
31.01.24 14:00
Edison Investment Research
Renewi is a well-placed strategic asset given its standing in the circular economy and market-leading positions in the Netherlands and Belgium. The Q3 update highlighted weaker construction and demolition markets in the Netherlands leading to reduced company guidance, although management has taken swift action to reduce costs. As these benefits come through, confidence in the company and its long-term opportunities should drive the share price once more.
