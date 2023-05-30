Renewi - Resilient platform to accelerate growth

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Renewi":

Increasing European legislation for recycling and recycled content provides a positive backdrop for Renewi as a waste treatment company (63.6% of waste treated was recycled in FY23). Stable FY23 results in a more challenging economic environment offer a solid platform for the management to deliver on its new target to grow sales (and profit given the margin expectations) by c 50% over the next five years.