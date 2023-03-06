Erweiterte Funktionen
Renewi - Reducing the liabilities
06.03.23 11:52
Edison Investment Research
Renewi is a clear leader in its chosen European waste recycling markets (the Netherlands and Belgium) and well positioned in the transition to a circular economy. Legacy issues have proved a detraction for investors and the valuation. The announcement from the European Commission (EC) provides positive closure on one of the larger potential liabilities.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,87 €
|7,87 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.03./15:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNR4T868
|A3CRFF
|10,24 €
|5,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,87 €
|0,00%
|11:27
|Frankfurt
|7,70 €
|+0,26%
|08:05
|München
|7,79 €
|0,00%
|08:09
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,32 $
|0,00%
|28.02.23
|Berlin
|7,79 €
|-0,76%
|14:10
|Stuttgart
|7,61 €
|-1,68%
|13:06
= Realtime
