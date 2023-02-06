Erweiterte Funktionen
Renewi - Q323 update supports full-year forecasts
06.02.23 14:26
Edison Investment Research
Renewi is a leader in waste and recycling sectors and is well positioned in the emerging circular economy. Following the recently completed private equity acquisition and delisting of Biffa, Renewi is the only publicly listed play in the waste sector in the UK. This uniqueness combined with the growth plans and supported by the latest trading update should promote interest in the shares.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,42 €
|7,54 €
|-0,12 €
|-1,59%
|06.02./17:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNR4T868
|A3CRFF
|10,24 €
|5,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,42 €
|-1,59%
|03.02.23
|Berlin
|7,62 €
|+1,87%
|16:00
|Stuttgart
|7,51 €
|+1,62%
|17:10
|München
|7,42 €
|0,00%
|08:07
|Frankfurt
|7,37 €
|-0,14%
|08:07
= Realtime
