Renault Aktionäre gespannt auf Quartalsergebnisse: Umsatz- und Gewinnprognosen im Fokus

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Renault":

Renault will present its quarterly results for the third quarter in 54 days. Shareholders are curious about the revenue and profit numbers. How does the Renault stock perform compared to last year?

In just 54 days, Renault, headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, and currently valued at €10.76 billion in market capitalization, will release its new quarterly figures after the stock market closes. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to current data analysis, analysts forecast a slight decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Renault achieved a revenue of €11.60 billion in Q3 2022, a decrease of 0.00% is expected now, amounting to €0.00 EUR . The profit is also expected to change and decrease by approximately 0.00% to €405 million.

On an annual basis, analysts...