Regional REIT - Operational progress supports DPS

Regional REIT’s (RGL) Q322 DPS declared of 1.65p is in line with its target of 6.6p for the year (+3%). Despite a deteriorating economic environment, Q322 operational progress included strong leasing activity, good tenant retention, an increase in occupancy and continuing strong rent collection. With all debt fixed/hedged for almost five years, interest costs are unaffected by rising interest rates, although higher bond yields are having a negative impact on asset values across the broad UK market.