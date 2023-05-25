Erweiterte Funktionen
Regional REIT - Maintaining high dividend distribution
25.05.23 08:24
Edison Investment Research
Regional REIT (RGL) has declared a Q123 DPS of 1.65p, unchanged on Q122 and in line with our forecasts on a fully covered basis. Rent collection continues to be strong and leasing progress has maintained occupancy. Consistent with the trend of more employees returning to office working for longer periods, RGL says the level of enquiries from prospective customers remains encouraging.
