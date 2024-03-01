Regional REIT - Lancing the boil?

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.03.24 14:28
Edison Investment Research

Regional REIT (RGL) has declared an unchanged Q423 DPS of 1.2p per share and is making good progress with asset sales. However, with H223 property valuations following the market lower, and a subsequent further increase in the loan to value ratio (LTV), investors are focused on RGL’s refinancing plans, particularly the near maturity of its unsecured bonds. The company is considering a range of options, explored in this note, which likely include an equity raise. By removing uncertainty, an equity raise has the potential to materially improve the share rating.

