Regional REIT - FY22 DPS covered and yields c 11% yield

Regional REIT (RGL) has confirmed a Q422 DPS of 1.65p, taking the total for the year to 6.6p. It expects this to be fully covered by EPRA earnings when results are published in March, supported by leasing progress and strong rent collection. Market-wide valuation yield widening reduced NAV and increased gearing, but RGL notes that it has ample headroom available across the debt facilities, which are fixed at a cost of 3.5%.