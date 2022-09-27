Erweiterte Funktionen


Regional REIT - Continuing to deliver income-led returns




27.09.22 08:08
Edison Investment Research

With pandemic restrictions lifted and the return to work underway, Regional REIT’s (RGL) H122 results show good and continuing operational progress. The sharp rise in energy prices affected property costs, but this should moderate with government support measures. Combined with income seasonality and fully fixed/hedged borrowing costs, RGL expects a stronger H222 performance and reiterated its full-year DPS target of 6.6p.

Aktuell
Grandiose Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt massiver Kursschub
Diesen 415% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sagenhafte Übernahme - Jetzt massiver Kursschub. Diese 582% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:50 , Aktiennews
American Homes 4 Rent Aktie: Es hat sich b [...]
11:50 , Aktiennews
Six Flags Entertainment Aktie: Überstürzen Sie [...]
11:50 , Aktiennews
Meta Aktie: Jetzt geht’s rund!
11:50 , Aktiennews
Kursbeben bei Axon Enterprise!
11:50 , Aktiennews
Vivo Cannabis Aktie: Das Vertrauen entzogen!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...