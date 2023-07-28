Erweiterte Funktionen


Regeneron Quartalsbericht: Aktionäre erwarten Umsatzsteigerung und Gewinnrückgang in 95 Tagen




28.07.23 18:27
Gurupress

In 95 days, the Regeneron company, based in Tarrytown, United States, will release its quarterly report for the third quarter. What revenues and profits can shareholders expect? And how does the Regeneron stock compare to last year?


We are only 95 days away from the Regeneron stock, with a current market capitalization of €72.50 billion, presenting its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis by analysts, they currently expect a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. In the third quarter of 2022, Regeneron achieved a revenue of €2.66 billion; now it is expected to jump by +7.20% to €2.85 billion.


The profit is also expected to change and is likely to fall by -4.90% to €1.13 billion.


Analysts are more...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip kündigt Produktionsstart an
1,2 Billion $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Bahnbrechende Investitionen in Kürze - Krebs vollständig geheilt. 198% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:11 , Aktiennews
Die Aktie von Nissui handelt heute -0.04 Proz [...]
22:11 , Aktiennews
Die Aktie von Cogstate wird 3.7 Prozent höhe [...]
22:11 , Aktiennews
Critical Metals wird heute -4.17 Prozent niedri [...]
22:11 , Aktiennews
Legend Mining wird am Freitag, 28. Juli 2023 [...]
22:11 , Aktiennews
Bechtle wird 3.52 Prozent höher gehandelt und [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...