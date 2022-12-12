Erweiterte Funktionen


Record - Showing good growth and on track strategically




12.12.22 08:34
Edison Investment Research

Record is continuing to make good progress with its strategy of developing new capabilities and products to augment its core currency management services. This holds out the prospect of significantly higher and more diversified revenue and profit by FY25. In the meantime, existing currency strategies have performed well against a more volatile market background, which also creates a favourable background for conversations with potential clients for well-established hedging services.

