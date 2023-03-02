Record - Explaining strategy and growth

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.03.23 16:52
Edison Investment Research

In its capital markets event in February, Record provided more detail on the progress it is making with its strategy and in particular on its diversification initiatives. This highlighted a range of partnerships to develop new products and, as a result, a promising sales pipeline pointing towards growth and potentially contributing to realisation of the target for FY25 revenue of £60m. Subsequently, signalling a further step in its succession planning, the group has announced that Neil Record, founder of the group in 1983 and currently non-executive chairman, is to retire from his role and the board following the AGM in July. David Morrison has been appointed as chair elect.

