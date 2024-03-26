Erweiterte Funktionen



Recce Pharmaceuticals - R&D advance (A$11.18m) extends runway




26.03.24 16:18
Edison Investment Research

Recce Pharmaceuticals recently received A$11.18m as an R&D advance credit through an arrangement with Endpoints Capital for the R&D tax credit rebates that Recce expects to receive for FY23/FY24 and FY25. We believe this non-dilutive source of funding should extend Recce’s operating runway into FY25. Recce is also continuing to advance its intravenous (IV) R327 formulation in its ongoing Phase I/II study in healthy volunteers, having recently started the 20-minute (3,000mg) dosing cohort. We have made minor adjustments to our valuation and we now obtain a risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) of A$644.4m (or A$3.16/share), versus A$652.6m previously.

Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Blockbuster-Potential
Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,24 € 0,242 € -0,002 € -0,83% 26.03./21:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000RCE5 A2ADQM 0,44 € 0,23 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,278 € +2,21%  11.03.24
München 0,27 € 0,00%  08:08
Frankfurt 0,24 € -0,83%  09:13
Stuttgart 0,246 € -3,15%  08:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Riesendeal mit Lithium-Riese startet - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 412% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lithos Group Ltd.
Aktien des Tages

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 Recce Pharma 12.01.23
  amazing article 02.05.21
  great article on Recce and valu. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...