Ready Capital: Spannung wächst für die Q3 Ergebnisveröffentlichung in 56 Tagen




10.09.23 22:56
Gurupress

Ready Capital’s financial results for the third quarter will be presented in 56 days. Shareholders are eagerly awaiting the revenue and profit figures. Additionally, they are interested in how Ready Capital’s stock has performed compared to last year.


With only 56 days to go until Ready Capital, a company based in New York with a current market capitalization of EUR 1.78 billion, announces its quarterly earnings before market opening, both shareholders and analysts are anxiously waiting for the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a significant increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Ready Capital generated revenue of EUR 119.95 million in Q3 2022, it is now estimated that revenue will jump by +17.50% to EUR 89.24 million this quarter. However, the projected profit is expected to...


