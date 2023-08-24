Ready Capital Aktie: Quartalsergebnisse und Jahresprognosen im Blick - Was Analysten und Aktionäre erwarten

In 73 days, the Ready Capital company based in New York, United States will present its quarterly financial statements for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit numbers? And how is the Ready Capital stock performing compared to last year?

With only 73 days left until the Ready Capital stock, currently valued at 1.67 billion EUR, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently predict a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Ready Capital achieved a revenue of 118.28 million EUR in Q3 2022, a revenue jump of +19.00 percent to 89.15 million EUR is expected now. The profit is also expected to change and fall by -15.90 percent to 49.00...