ReNeuron Group - Rebranding in exosome targeted drug delivery

ReNeuron is a UK-based stem cell research company now strategically re-focused on the development of its exosome drug delivery technologies. Recent encouraging preclinical proof-of-concept data demonstrated the potential of ReNeuron’s exosomes to deliver complex therapeutic payloads with high tissue specificity. Drug delivery remains a major challenge in both central nervous system (CNS) and cell and gene drug development, and we view these as key markets for ReNeuron to offer differentiation. Positive preclinical data have led to the signing of substantial licensing deals within the exosome market which, if acquired, would represent a significant catalyst for the share price. To date, the company has established seven discovery stage collaborations with pharma, biotech and academic institutions, through which its proprietary exosome platform is being investigated for application in targeted drug delivery. We value ReNeuron at £47.3m or 83p per share.