Erweiterte Funktionen



ReNeuron Group - Pushing on with CustomEx in H123




06.12.22 10:31
Edison Investment Research

With its H123 interim results, ReNeuron highlighted progress across its proprietary exosome platform, CustomEx. The company reported H123 revenues of £438k (H122: £58k), primarily related to income associated with a £320k payment from Fosun Pharma as part of a technology transfer and supply agreement. ReNeuron pared back its operating losses (£4.3m in H123, down from £6.1m in H122), largely with reduced clinical trial-related costs following the company’s strategic refocus on exosomes. ReNeuron closed the half year with a gross cash position, including bank deposits, of £10.5m, which, given the company’s current cash burn rate and our projections, is anticipated to fund operations into Q4 CY23. We value ReNeuron at £44.2m or 77p per share.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe 6,2 Mrd. $ Uran
Diesen 500% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,153 € 0,153 € -   € 0,00% 06.12./11:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF5G6K95 A2JBKZ 1,05 € 0,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,153 € 0,00%  09:45
Stuttgart 0,158 € 0,00%  12:19
Berlin 0,175 € -18,98%  11:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensation: 240 Mio. US$ Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 632% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...