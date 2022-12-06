ReNeuron Group - Pushing on with CustomEx in H123

With its H123 interim results, ReNeuron highlighted progress across its proprietary exosome platform, CustomEx. The company reported H123 revenues of £438k (H122: £58k), primarily related to income associated with a £320k payment from Fosun Pharma as part of a technology transfer and supply agreement. ReNeuron pared back its operating losses (£4.3m in H123, down from £6.1m in H122), largely with reduced clinical trial-related costs following the company’s strategic refocus on exosomes. ReNeuron closed the half year with a gross cash position, including bank deposits, of £10.5m, which, given the company’s current cash burn rate and our projections, is anticipated to fund operations into Q4 CY23. We value ReNeuron at £44.2m or 77p per share.