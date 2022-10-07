ReNeuron Group - Differentiating in exosome drug delivery

Erweiterte Funktionen



ReNeuron Group, a stem cell-derived exosome technology company, has presented encouraging preclinical data highlighting the enhanced drug delivery capability of its customisable exosome platform (CustomEx) over conventional human embryonic kidney-derived (HEK) exosomes. The company’s CustomEx exosomes displayed a minimum 10-fold increase in cellular uptake across three cell types (endothelial, neural and epithelial) compared to HEK-derived exosomes, with an 18-fold increase observed in endothelial cells. Additionally, when loaded with a therapeutic payload (small interfering RNA, siRNA), a 600% improvement in delivery to the target cell was recorded versus HEK exosomes. The most advanced exosome technologies that have entered clinical development, to date, are HEK-derived exosomes. We believe these results therefore not only provide encouraging signs for the clinical progression of ReNeuron’s exosomes, but may also provide a distinct competitive advantage against HEK competitors. Our estimates are currently under review.

