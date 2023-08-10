Erweiterte Funktionen

Randstad Aktienperformance: Quartalszahlen und jährliche Prognosen im Fokus des Marktes




10.08.23 13:43
Gurupress

Randstad is a Dutch company based in Diemen that will report its quarterly results for the third quarter in just 74 days. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how is the Randstad share performing compared to last year?


With only 74 days left until the Randstad share, currently valued at €9.73 billion in market capitalization, presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens, both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Randstad achieved a revenue of €7.05 billion in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 0.00% is now expected to €6.49 billion. The profit is also expected to change and fall by approximately -19.70% to €184.69...


ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0000379121 879309 62,26 € 42,36 €
