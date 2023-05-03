RTW Venture Fund Limited - Finding value in the out-of-favour biotech sector

RTW Venture Fund (RTWVF) is focused on innovative biotech and medtech businesses that have clear pathways to delivering approved medicines and medical technologies to patients. It is managed by RTW Investments (RTW), a New York-headquartered, life sciences investment firm with offices in London and Shanghai. RTW takes a science-led, full-lifecycle approach to investing in both public and private opportunities, supporting companies at all stages of development via multiple capital solutions. Biotech stocks, in particular those of smaller-cap companies, fell out of favour in early 2021, but started to recover from mid-2022. RTW’s managers are hopeful that the sector’s positive fundamentals are starting to be appreciated again and that positive developments at portfolio companies will generate significant value for RTWVF’s shareholders. The fund’s largest holding recently received a takeover bid at a c 75% premium to its pre-bid share price.