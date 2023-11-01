Erweiterte Funktionen
RTW Biotech Opportunities - Significant acquisition of Arix BioscienceÃ¢ÂÂ€ÂÂ™s assets
01.11.23 08:16
Edison Investment Research
On 1 November 2023, RTW Biotech Opportunities (RTWBIO), a full life cycle biotech investor, announced what it considers to be a transformational deal. It plans to acquire the assets of UK-listed Arix Bioscience in an all-share transaction, which on a pro-forma basis would increase RTWBIO’s NAV by c $550m (c 63%). The deal brings the prospects of increased liquidity in RTWBIO’s shares and a more efficient cost base, and potential for a higher RTWBIO valuation. Arix’s shareholders would receive new RTWBIO shares at an implied c 46% premium to the level before Arix announced a strategic review. Meanwhile, RTWBIO’s management team anticipates that the deal would be single-digit accretive to the company’s NAV per share at completion.
