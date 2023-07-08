Quartalsbericht von GEO in 108 Tagen: Erwartet werden Rückgang der Einnahmen und Gewinne

The GEO Company, headquartered in Boca Raton, United States, is set to release its quarterly financial report for the third quarter in 108 days. Shareholders are eagerly anticipating the revenue and profit figures. Additionally, they are curious to see how GEO’s stock performance compares to the previous year.

With just 108 days remaining until the release of the quarterly report, GEO’s stock currently has a market capitalization of €834.94 million. Shareholders and analysts alike are waiting anxiously for the results. According to data analysis from various research firms, there is an expectation of a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. In Q3 2022, GEO recorded a revenue of €566.67 million, and it is now anticipated that this figure will drop by -0.70% to €562.89 million. Furthermore, it is expected...