Quartalsbericht in 95 Tagen: Henry Schein-Aktie wird erwartet, mit einem Anstieg von +0.70% Umsatz zu überraschen

Henry Schein is a US-based company specializing in health care products and services. In just 95 days, the company will release its quarterly financial report for the third quarter. Shareholders are eagerly anticipating the numbers, wanting to know what revenue and profit figures they can expect. Additionally, they are curious about how the Henry Schein stock has performed compared to the previous year.

With a current market capitalization of 9.41 billion euros, Henry Schein will present its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens in just 95 days. Both shareholders and analysts are waiting with bated breath for these results. According to data analysis, analyst firms currently predict a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. In the third quarter of 2022, Henry Schein achieved a revenue of...