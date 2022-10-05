Quantum Genomics - Steady sailing as FRESH readout approaches

Quantum Genomics’ H122 results showed the company is on steady footing as it approaches a key inflection point. Top-line data from the Phase III FRESH study, investigating the use of firibastat in treatment-resistant hypertension (TRH), is expected to be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) annual meeting on 7 November and, if positive, we expect data could form the basis of a global licensing deal. In H122, the company reported total revenues of €4.1m (including a €1.2m R&D tax credit), in line with our expectations. Lower total operating costs of €12.5m have led us to trim our FY22 loss before tax to €17.1m from €20.2m. With a net cash position at end-June 2022 of €16.5m, we see the company as funded to Q223, past key results from the FRESH trial and with time to negotiate a licensing deal. We value Quantum Genomics at €728.8m or €21.1 per share (previously €701.3m or €20.3 per share).