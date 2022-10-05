Erweiterte Funktionen



Quantum Genomics - Steady sailing as FRESH readout approaches




05.10.22 17:12
Edison Investment Research

Quantum Genomics’ H122 results showed the company is on steady footing as it approaches a key inflection point. Top-line data from the Phase III FRESH study, investigating the use of firibastat in treatment-resistant hypertension (TRH), is expected to be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) annual meeting on 7 November and, if positive, we expect data could form the basis of a global licensing deal. In H122, the company reported total revenues of €4.1m (including a €1.2m R&D tax credit), in line with our expectations. Lower total operating costs of €12.5m have led us to trim our FY22 loss before tax to €17.1m from €20.2m. With a net cash position at end-June 2022 of €16.5m, we see the company as funded to Q223, past key results from the FRESH trial and with time to negotiate a licensing deal. We value Quantum Genomics at €728.8m or €21.1 per share (previously €701.3m or €20.3 per share).

Aktuell
422% Uran Aktientip mit fantastischer Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,09 € 3,002 € 0,088 € +2,93% 05.10./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0011648971 A1XAEB 4,87 € 1,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 3,032 € +4,12%  15:37
Frankfurt 3,09 € +2,93%  15:00
München 2,962 € -1,27%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme - Jetzt massiver Kurssprung. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Quantum G.: Upside-Potenzial 13.07.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...