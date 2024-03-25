Quadrise - Funding the gap to commercial revenues

Quadrise continues to advance towards commercial revenues for its innovative fuel and biofuel technologies, with each of its projects approaching key milestones in 2024. Preparatory steps for the MSC Shipmanagement (MSC) fuel trials are now complete and fuel supply agreements are nearing finalisation. Quadrise will achieve its first licensing revenues on the successful completion of Valkor’s project financing (timing uncertain). Quadrise also successfully concluded its Morocco trial, paving the way for commercial negotiations. According to management’s guidance, the potential Valkor revenue, the £1.5m gross proceeds raised in March 2024 and the £1.7m of cash (at end-December 2023) will provide Quadrise the necessary working capital resources to 31 March 2025. By then, the Morocco and Utah projects should be generating commercial revenue and the trial with MSC will be near completion.