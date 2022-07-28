Quadrise Fuels International - Moving forward with MSC Shipmanagement

Quadrise has signed a framework agreement with MSC Shipmanagement that covers proof-of-concept (POC) tests and subsequent letters of no objection (LONO) trials using both bioMSAR and MSAR from Quadrise on one or more commercial container vessels. These trials are essential preliminaries to Quadrise potentially supplying its proprietary fuels to MSC for use in its fleet, which is the largest container ship fleet in the world, thus helping MSC reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.