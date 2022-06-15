Quadrise Fuels International - Moving forward in Morocco

Erweiterte Funktionen



15.06.22 08:30
Edison Investment Research

Quadrise has signed a new material transfer and cooperation agreement with its client in Morocco. The signature clears the way for an industrial demonstration test at one of the client's sites, potentially leading to commercial sales of MSAR and/or bioMSAR in calendar Q123.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,008 € 0,0085 € -0,0005 € -5,88% 15.06./12:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B11DDB67 A0JJ7Z 0,060 € 0,0065 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,012 € 0,00%  08:03
Berlin 0,0205 € 0,00%  11:35
Stuttgart 0,008 € -5,88%  10:30
