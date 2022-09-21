Erweiterte Funktionen

Quadrise Fuels International - Key step towards a net-zero marine bunker fuel




21.09.22 15:32
Edison Investment Research

Quadrise has entered into joint development agreement (JDA) with lignin biofuel specialists Vertoro. Under the JDA, the two companies will seek to progress the use of Vertoro’s advanced crude sugar oil as a cost-effective supplement or alternative to glycerine in Quadrise’s bioMSAR fuel.

