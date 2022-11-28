Erweiterte Funktionen
Quadrise Fuels International - Key role in transitioning to net-zero
28.11.22 09:56
Edison Investment Research
While there is much discussion about the use of green fuels to achieve net zero carbon emissions, in practice there are many hurdles to overcome before these can be widely deployed. Quadrise’s synthetic oil and biofuel technology provides a proven, economically attractive route for reducing emissions today and eliminating them completely by 2030.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0145 €
|0,019 €
|-0,0045 €
|-23,68%
|28.11./10:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B11DDB67
|A0JJ7Z
|0,060 €
|0,0030 €
