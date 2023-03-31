Erweiterte Funktionen
Quadrise - Closer to commercial revenues
31.03.23 08:32
Edison Investment Research
During H123 Quadrise made further progress on the three projects that provide the company with the fastest and most material paths to commercialisation. Assuming that the ongoing discussions regarding a licence agreement with Valkor in Utah complete soon, management expects Quadrise to generate its first commercial revenues, which would be from IP licencing, during Q423 (Q2 CY23).
