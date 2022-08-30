Erweiterte Funktionen



Provaris Energy - Studies confirm viability of both hydrogen projects




30.08.22 10:22
Edison Investment Research

The recent announcement of the successful conclusions of two studies into numerous aspects of the Tiwi H2 and the HyEnergy projects, both in Australia, is another step along the road to Provaris Energy becoming the world’s first truly green, vertically integrated producer and supplier of compressed hydrogen at scale. The market opportunity for green hydrogen is substantial, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasting that demand for green hydrogen will increase from almost zero in 2020 to c 81Mt by 2030.

