Provaris Energy - Q3 activity update highlights key milestones




28.11.22 11:38
Edison Investment Research

The Q322 update from Provaris neatly summaries not only the significant progress made in the period, but highlights further progress already made in the early weeks of Q4 and other key announcements that are likely to be forthcoming before year-end, including the potential Approval for Construction of the novel H2Neo compressed hydrogen carrier that would make Provaris Energy the genuine first mover in the space. Agreements leading to first offtake for Tiwi H2 or contracts for long-term shipping services could come as early as next year and would be a real game-changer, affirming management’s confidence in the credibility of its compressed hydrogen solution.

