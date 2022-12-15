Erweiterte Funktionen
Provaris Energy - Project de-risked by class approval
15.12.22 08:10
Edison Investment Research
The class ‘Design Approval’ for Provaris’ H2Neo compressed green hydrogen carrier has been issued by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). This is a key step for Provaris, as discussed in our recent Q3 activity update note. The approval opens the way for Provaris, assisted by shipping expert Clarksons, to seek a shipyard to quote for and construct the carrier. The novel vessel design gives Provaris first-mover advantage in large-scale hydrogen transport solutions and paves the way for the much more cost-effective H2Max vessel, which has five-times the capacity.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,038 €
|0,034 €
|0,004 €
|+11,76%
|15.12./09:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000222002
|A3DMYM
|0,088 €
|0,024 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,038 €
|+11,76%
|14.12.22
|Frankfurt
|0,033 €
|+3,13%
|08:12
|München
|0,0355 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0111 $
|0,00%
|17.11.22
|Stuttgart
|0,031 €
|-7,46%
|10:30
|Berlin
|0,0335 €
|-11,84%
|08:10
= Realtime
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|287
|GLOBAL EN. VENTURES erst.
|12.12.22