Provaris Energy - European collaboration MOU signed




18.01.23 12:00
Edison Investment Research

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with Norwegian Hydrogen is the latest significant step in Provaris Energy’s development of a cost-effective green hydrogen (GH2) transportation solution for Europe. The first Norwegian commercial hydrogen export volumes are likely to become available around the time of Provaris’s H2Neo carrier’s maiden voyage in 2027, neatly linking with the European Union’s REPowerEU ambition to develop a hydrogen industry.

 
