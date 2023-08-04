Erweiterte Funktionen


Prospect Capital: Erwartete Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung in 94 Tagen - Quartalszahlen im Fokus




04.08.23 16:39
Gurupress

In 94 days, the Prospect Capital company based in New York, United States will present its quarterly financial statements for the first quarter. What sales and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how is the Prospect Capital stock performing compared to last year?


There are only 94 days left until the Prospect Capital stock, with a current market capitalization of EUR 2.33 billion, will announce its new quarterly figures before the stock exchange opens. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight increase in sales compared to the previous quarter. While Prospect Capital generated sales of -75.14 million EUR in the first quarter of 2022, a sales jump of +7.20% to 194.25 million EUR is now expected. The previous loss is also expected to...


