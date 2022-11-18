Erweiterte Funktionen



ProCredit Holding - Operating income up 21% y-o-y in 9M22




18.11.22 10:48
Edison Investment Research

ProCredit Holding (PCB) remains profitable despite further loss allowances in Ukraine, with Q322 annualised ROE of 4.4% (2.7% in the first nine months of FY22; 9M22) and 9M22 ROE excluding Ukraine at a solid 9.0% (versus 7.3% in 9M21). The strong 21% y-o-y growth in operating income in 9M22 to €246.6m (15.0% y-o-y in Q322) allowed PCB to absorb recent cost inflation (including high wage pressure and one-time expenses related to the war in Ukraine). As a result, the 9M22 cost-income ratio (CIR) was 60.7% versus 62.4% in 9M21. PCB still guides to an FY22 ROE substantially below the FY21 level of 9.7%, while expecting 10% in the medium term (which we consider achievable). Its shares are trading at a very undemanding P/BV FY22e ratio of 0.24x.

