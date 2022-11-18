Erweiterte Funktionen
ProCredit Holding - Operating income up 21% y-o-y in 9M22
18.11.22 10:48
Edison Investment Research
ProCredit Holding (PCB) remains profitable despite further loss allowances in Ukraine, with Q322 annualised ROE of 4.4% (2.7% in the first nine months of FY22; 9M22) and 9M22 ROE excluding Ukraine at a solid 9.0% (versus 7.3% in 9M21). The strong 21% y-o-y growth in operating income in 9M22 to €246.6m (15.0% y-o-y in Q322) allowed PCB to absorb recent cost inflation (including high wage pressure and one-time expenses related to the war in Ukraine). As a result, the 9M22 cost-income ratio (CIR) was 60.7% versus 62.4% in 9M21. PCB still guides to an FY22 ROE substantially below the FY21 level of 9.7%, while expecting 10% in the medium term (which we consider achievable). Its shares are trading at a very undemanding P/BV FY22e ratio of 0.24x.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,74 €
|3,56 €
|0,18 €
|+5,06%
|18.11./13:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006223407
|622340
|8,70 €
|2,42 €
Werte im Artikel
3,74
+5,06%
10,40
+4,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,70 €
|+1,09%
|11:47
|Xetra
|3,74 €
|+5,06%
|12:52
|Düsseldorf
|3,70 €
|+3,64%
|13:00
|Stuttgart
|3,73 €
|+3,61%
|13:15
|Frankfurt
|3,75 €
|+2,74%
|12:21
|München
|3,63 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|Berlin
|3,60 €
|0,00%
|08:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|46
|Procredit Holding Na (WKN: 62.
|24.10.22