ProCredit Holding - Long-term story remains intact despite the war
01.07.22 15:26
Edison Investment Research
ProCredit Holding (PCB) continued to report good progress in realising its scaling potential with FY21 ROE of 9.7% versus 6.9% in FY19. Despite the risk of a global recession, we believe that monetary tightening (supporting PCB’s net interest margin) and a relatively favourable, regional mid-term outlook should translate into healthy earnings growth in its South-Eastern (SEE) segment (c 70% of PCB’s loan book at end-March 2022). Having said that, the war in Ukraine will weigh on PCB’s local bank (12.9% of PCB’s loan book as at May 2022) and could lead to further provisions in Ukraine in FY22. Nevertheless, we believe the market has overreacted, with PCB’s shares now trading at c 0.24x our expected FY22 tangible book value.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,52 €
|3,57 €
|-0,05 €
|-1,40%
|01.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006223407
|622340
|8,98 €
|3,09 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,52 €
|-1,40%
|14:37
|Düsseldorf
|3,52 €
|+0,57%
|18:01
|Frankfurt
|3,52 €
|+0,57%
|09:20
|Stuttgart
|3,53 €
|+0,57%
|18:15
|München
|3,55 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Berlin
|3,51 €
|-0,28%
|08:01
|Xetra
|3,53 €
|-1,12%
|17:36
= Realtime
