Princess Private Equity Holding - Offering an attractive dividend yield

05.12.23 13:24
Edison Investment Research

Princess Private Equity Holding (PEY) posted a year-to-date NAV total return (TR) to end-October 2023 of 4.9%, 2.4% of which was from Q323. PEY’s performance continues to be assisted by portfolio earnings, with last-twelve-month (LTM) revenue and EBITDA growth to end-September 2023 of 16% and 15%, respectively, and sustained healthy average EBITDA margin of 24%. PEY’s balance sheet remains firm with c €134m in undrawn credit facility and €3m in cash, further assisted by the Civica sale proceeds upon deal closure. Consequently, PEY will pay out two interim dividends of €0.73 in total in 2023, implying a yield of 6.9% at the current share price.

