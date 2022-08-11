Erweiterte Funktionen



Primary Health Properties - Rental growth further accelerates




11.08.22 08:11
Edison Investment Research

As expected, Primary Health Properties (PHP) reported a strong financial and operational performance in H122 and is well into its 26th year of unbroken DPS growth. The company is ‘encouraged’ by strengthening rental growth and continues to selectively source accretive investment opportunities. With 95% of borrowings fixed rate or hedged, we expect further growth.

Aktuell
Diese Uran-Aktie explodiert jetzt: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese 426% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,71 € 1,68 € 0,03 € +1,79% 11.08./09:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYRJ5J14 A142J2 1,98 € 1,51 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,71 € +1,79%  08:20
Berlin 1,75 € 0,00%  10:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktienrakete zündet massiven Kursschub. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 417% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...