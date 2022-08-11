Erweiterte Funktionen
Primary Health Properties - Rental growth further accelerates
11.08.22 08:11
Edison Investment Research
As expected, Primary Health Properties (PHP) reported a strong financial and operational performance in H122 and is well into its 26th year of unbroken DPS growth. The company is ‘encouraged’ by strengthening rental growth and continues to selectively source accretive investment opportunities. With 95% of borrowings fixed rate or hedged, we expect further growth.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,71 €
|1,68 €
|0,03 €
|+1,79%
|11.08./09:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYRJ5J14
|A142J2
|1,98 €
|1,51 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.