Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust - Compounding over the years

Since its launch in March 2012 to end-September 2022, Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust’s (PMGR) share price has returned over 250%. During the past 12 months the performance has been very volatile, and the manager, James Smith, has responded by restructuring the portfolio away from Chinese holdings towards higher-yielding UK and European companies. Smith believes that as energy security concerns will result in governments and companies signing long-term contracts with renewable energy producers in the UK and Europe, the share prices of renewable companies should start to stabilise.