Erweiterte Funktionen


Portobello SpA - FY22 underlying results ahead of expectations




23.03.23 09:40
Edison Investment Research

Portobello’s underlying profitability in FY22 was ahead of our expectations despite the more difficult operating environment affecting revenue growth. Portobello’s multi-distribution model enabled its B2B activities to partially compensate for the slower-than-expected but still strong Retail and Media growth. Our forecasts are under review and will be updated following publication of Portobello’s full financial statements in English.

Aktuell
598% Lithium Aktientip startet Bohrprogramm
Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Resources Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
598% Lithium Hot Stock vor bahnbrechenden News. Neuer Lithium Aktientip nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Resources Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:31 , Aktiennews
Mercedes-Benz-Group Aktie: Die Bären zittern!
12:31 , Aktiennews
Erstaunliche Entwicklung bei QuantumScape!
12:31 , Aktiennews
Was nun, Nevada Lithium Resources?
12:31 , Aktiennews
Siemens Energy Aktie: Das macht richtig Spa [...]
12:31 , Aktiennews
Luna Innovations Aktie: Das könnte große Pro [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...