Erweiterte Funktionen
Portobello SpA - FY22 underlying results ahead of expectations
23.03.23 09:40
Edison Investment Research
Portobello’s underlying profitability in FY22 was ahead of our expectations despite the more difficult operating environment affecting revenue growth. Portobello’s multi-distribution model enabled its B2B activities to partially compensate for the slower-than-expected but still strong Retail and Media growth. Our forecasts are under review and will be updated following publication of Portobello’s full financial statements in English.
Aktuell