Plug Power share: More than 1,000 %!

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

Those who have Plug Power in their portfolios were able to enjoy a tidy gain on the stock markets on Friday. It went up by over 4 %. This was the first trading gain in four days. Numerous analysts had already announced or considered possible a far-reaching crash of the US stock in view of the downward trend.

On the other hand, professional observers currently expect a massive gain for the share. According to the Marketscreener consensus, the stock could reach a price target 158 % above current prices. The target price: 17.10 dollars. The price targets are still modest by comparison, even if this may sound implausible.

Plug Power: The history of price targets

We are talking here about the respective average of the price targets. The average has been plummeting for more than 2.5 years. Now, for the first time in years, the...