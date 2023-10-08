Plug Power Ends the Week with a Positive Note

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

Plug Power ends the week with some good news. The stock closed up 0.5%. There is also a new buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power: A simple buy?

JPMorgan Chase has given Plug Power a buy rating. However, the firm did not provide much information on the reasons for its rating. JPMorgan Chase has lowered its price target from $14 to $12. From the perspective of euro investors, this would still be well above €10. Such an increase does not appear to be on the horizon at the moment.

Shortly before, an insider even sold shares worth $230,000. However, even this event is not significant. Plug Power’s market capitalisation is many times larger and is struggling in the $5 billion segment.

Nevertheless, the stock is still fighting the downward trend. Over the past few trading days, Plug Power has seen a significant drop of -15%. This...