Plug Power Ends the Week with a Positive Note
08.10.23 10:27
Gurupress
Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -
Plug Power ends the week with some good news. The stock closed up 0.5%. There is also a new buy rating on the stock.
Plug Power: A simple buy?
JPMorgan Chase has given Plug Power a buy rating. However, the firm did not provide much information on the reasons for its rating. JPMorgan Chase has lowered its price target from $14 to $12. From the perspective of euro investors, this would still be well above €10. Such an increase does not appear to be on the horizon at the moment.
Shortly before, an insider even sold shares worth $230,000. However, even this event is not significant. Plug Power’s market capitalisation is many times larger and is struggling in the $5 billion segment.
Nevertheless, the stock is still fighting the downward trend. Over the past few trading days, Plug Power has seen a significant drop of -15%. This...
Hier weiterlesen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,61 $
|6,40 $
|0,21 $
|+3,28%
|06.10./23:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US72919P2020
|A1JA81
|22,72 $
|6,18 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,256 €
|+2,86%
|06.10.23
|Düsseldorf
|6,268 €
|+4,96%
|06.10.23
|Berlin
|6,282 €
|+3,63%
|06.10.23
|AMEX
|6,64 $
|+3,59%
|06.10.23
|Frankfurt
|6,288 €
|+3,35%
|06.10.23
|NYSE
|6,62 $
|+3,28%
|06.10.23
|Nasdaq
|6,61 $
|+3,28%
|06.10.23
|Hamburg
|6,29 €
|+2,54%
|06.10.23
|München
|6,37 €
|+2,28%
|06.10.23
|Stuttgart
|6,278 €
|+2,28%
|06.10.23
|Xetra
|6,052 €
|+1,31%
|06.10.23
|Hannover
|6,052 €
|-1,91%
|06.10.23
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|7617
|Plug Power - konspirativ und in.
|07.10.23
|1955
|Plug Power: Brennstoffzellen ha.
|06.10.23
|22037
|Plug Power - Brennstoffzellen
|02.10.23
|2
|Plug Power Aktie - SEC Straf.
|31.08.23
|161
|mal reinschnuppern sagen einige.
|26.05.21