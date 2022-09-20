Erweiterte Funktionen



Pixium Vision - PRIMAvera reaches full enrolment




20.09.22 14:56
Edison Investment Research

Meeting its prior guidance, Pixium Vision announced that it has now reached its enrolment target of 38 patients for the PRIMAvera pivotal trial assessing the wireless Prima System in patients with geographic atrophy due to age-related macular degeneration (GA-AMD). The company has also established a waiting list for additional patients in the event that any of the currently enrolled 38 patients become ineligible for implantation or drop out of the study. Pixium expects to complete all implantation procedures of the Prima sub-retinal photovoltaic device by year-end FY22, and to report primary endpoint data at around year-end 2023.

Aktuell
Jetzt enorme Kursrallye. Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Milliardäre setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,167 € 0,1971 € -0,0301 € -15,27% 20.09./16:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0011950641 A116CC 1,33 € 0,16 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,2132 € 0,00%  08:02
Frankfurt 0,1638 € -3,08%  17:20
Berlin 0,2144 € -4,29%  17:11
Stuttgart 0,167 € -15,27%  15:19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Paukenschlag: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Jetzt massiver Kurssprung. Diesen 582% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Pixium Vision ist was für Blind. 25.04.21
  PIXIUM VISION (46 Mio cap) 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...