Pixium Vision - PRIMAvera reaches full enrolment

Meeting its prior guidance, Pixium Vision announced that it has now reached its enrolment target of 38 patients for the PRIMAvera pivotal trial assessing the wireless Prima System in patients with geographic atrophy due to age-related macular degeneration (GA-AMD). The company has also established a waiting list for additional patients in the event that any of the currently enrolled 38 patients become ineligible for implantation or drop out of the study. Pixium expects to complete all implantation procedures of the Prima sub-retinal photovoltaic device by year-end FY22, and to report primary endpoint data at around year-end 2023.